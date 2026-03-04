Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) versus CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Head-To-Head Review

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 28.28% 9.29% 4.21% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 4 7 2 0 1.85 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNX Resources and Erin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.04%. Given Erin Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Erin Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Erin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $2.24 billion 2.66 $633.16 million $3.68 11.38 Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Erin Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Erin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.