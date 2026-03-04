Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,959 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 29th total of 33,809 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 201,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HMOP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 61,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is an increase from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

