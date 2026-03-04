Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,745 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.72% of Dorchester Minerals worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Dorchester Minerals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,879.10. This represents a 39.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.62. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 37.53%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7557 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 260.34%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

See Also

