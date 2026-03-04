Comparing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million 3.43 -$277.05 million ($0.46) -12.11 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Analyst Ratings

Summit Industrial Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.