Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,672 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:APH opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.