Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Analysts

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

ORKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of -0.38.

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $226,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,162.66. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $663,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORKA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. B Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 354,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 603,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

