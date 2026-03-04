Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,617,000 after acquiring an additional 763,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,948,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,089.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 593,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,618,000 after acquiring an additional 584,321 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

