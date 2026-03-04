Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.89.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

