ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Head to Head Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $190.68 million 2.02 $33.31 million $2.42 10.92 ConnectOne Bancorp $679.93 million 1.96 $80.44 million $1.50 17.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 17.47% 9.45% 0.99% ConnectOne Bancorp 11.83% 9.33% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats ConnectOne Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

