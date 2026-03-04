Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Assa Abloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Assa Abloy Stock Down 1.6%

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assa Abloy has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Assa Abloy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assa Abloy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy Company Profile

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company’s product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

