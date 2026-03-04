Comparing Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and Orosur Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $433.84 million 6.83 $123.57 million N/A N/A Orosur Mining N/A N/A $9.94 million $0.04 6.88

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DRDGOLD and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 2 1 3.33 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Orosur Mining.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Orosur Mining N/A -93.07% -49.42%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 9.03, meaning that its share price is 803% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Orosur Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

