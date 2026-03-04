B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE:BTO opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

