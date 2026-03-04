Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

