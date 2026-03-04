Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,294 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $300,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.17 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

