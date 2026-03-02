Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Receives GBX 225.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83.
SQZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 238 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SQZ
Serica Energy Trading Up 0.4%
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Chris Cox acquired 64,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £108,811.90. 63.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea. It also has 50% interest in the Columbus development; and 20% interest in the Skerryvore and Ruvaal prospects located in Central North Sea, as well as 100% interest in the North and South Eigg exploration prospects located in the Northern North Sea.
Read More
