Brokerages Set Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) PT at $27.63

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6250.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Curbline Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 52.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 166,046 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.26. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Curbline Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

