NN (NNBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $105.3640 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NN Price Performance

NN stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. NN has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 69.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in NN by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 483,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NN by 15,147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 277,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company’s operations are organized into three business segments.

