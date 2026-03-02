Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Receives $133.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.4242.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 2.8%

Walmart stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $1,694,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares in the company, valued at $76,308,944.40. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,389.24. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.