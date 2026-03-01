Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 63.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 919.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.37.

Zscaler News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. CFO Interview Airtel AI Center

Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Earnings Highlights

Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Neutral Sentiment: Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Earnings Call Transcript

Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Negative Sentiment: Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Reuters: Wider Loss

Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Benzinga: Revenue Guidance Report

Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. MarketScreener: Analyst Cuts

Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors appear to be focusing on margin/expense trajectory, competitive pressure and near-term revenue clarity rather than the company’s AI growth story — producing the stock decline. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Zscaler Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.98, a PEG ratio of 299.64 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.56 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,343.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.