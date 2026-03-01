SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,829 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the January 29th total of 6,083 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. KKM Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,160,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 9,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,152. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $82.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.