Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Short Interest Update

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,038 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the January 29th total of 34,037 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDVO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 562,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,523. The company has a market cap of $888.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74. Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 772,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. IDVO was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

