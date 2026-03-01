Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Increases By 42.0%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,643 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 29th total of 32,843 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Yen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 86,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 63,850 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Yen stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,559. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

