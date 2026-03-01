First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,972 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the January 29th total of 95,708 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FEMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
