Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Declines By 33.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,364 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 29th total of 6,582 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,107. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

