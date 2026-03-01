Short Interest in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Expands By 113.8%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 175,081 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 29th total of 81,894 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 763,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $36.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 587,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,068. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,391.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

