Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Trading Up 39.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) were up 39.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.10 and last traded at $190.10. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Prime Site to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Prime Site presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45.

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS: SWPRF) is one of Switzerland’s largest listed real estate companies, specializing in the acquisition, development and management of high-quality properties. The company’s portfolio spans commercial offices, retail units, residential buildings and logistics assets, with a particular focus on prime locations in major Swiss cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Lausanne. Swiss Prime Site serves both institutional investors and private end users, offering long-term leases and tailored property solutions that aim to combine sustainable design with modern functionality.

The company operates through two principal business segments: Investment & Portfolio, and Real Estate Development.

