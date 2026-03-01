Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,312,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,806,000 after purchasing an additional 258,738 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 59.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220,806.72. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,438,516 shares of company stock worth $225,026,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

