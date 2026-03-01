Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,598,026 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 3,885,063 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,642,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,642,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 203,151 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 2,856,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,002. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

