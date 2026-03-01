VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,566 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 29th total of 72,987 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 107,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of VOC Energy Trust worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 199,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,529. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.35.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VOC Energy Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on VOC

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC’s structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust’s asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.