Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,978 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 29th total of 23,124 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 59,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,104. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,467,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,078 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 636,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 415,343 shares during the period. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,755.9% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,652,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.