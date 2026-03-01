Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,978 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 29th total of 23,124 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 59,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,104. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
