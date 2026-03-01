Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,796 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 29th total of 159,451 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of GREK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.68. 104,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,140. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $329.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

