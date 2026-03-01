Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Declines By 35.8%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,833 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 29th total of 71,444 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Primech Stock Performance

Shares of PMEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 51,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,472. Primech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Primech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Primech Company Profile

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores. The company offers housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

