BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,667 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 143,671 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 391,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of MHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 242,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $12.13.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.
The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.
