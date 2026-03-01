PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,099 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 84,851 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STPZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. 17,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,927. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 134.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index. The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index is an unmanaged index comprised of the United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity of at least one year and less than five years.

