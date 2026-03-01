PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,099 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 84,851 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
Shares of STPZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. 17,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,927. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index. The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index is an unmanaged index comprised of the United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity of at least one year and less than five years.
