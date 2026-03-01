ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Short Interest Up 84.0% in February

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,782 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 29th total of 5,316 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Industrials stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Industrials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 6.60% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

