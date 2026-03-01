VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 107,152 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 29th total of 167,816 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 1,405,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares during the period.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

