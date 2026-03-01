Critical Comparison: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -5.44% -12.02% -6.59% Ceconomy 0.71% 46.82% 2.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $965.26 million 0.18 -$58.98 million ($0.69) -3.30 Ceconomy $25.51 billion 0.10 -$38.73 million $0.08 13.25

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Ceconomy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ceconomy has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceconomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alto Ingredients and Ceconomy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceconomy beats Alto Ingredients on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

