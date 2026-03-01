Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,235 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the January 29th total of 2,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Spectral AI Stock Down 5.0%

MDAIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker MDAIW. The entity was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with an emphasis on companies operating in the artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics sectors.

The company’s strategy centers on identifying and completing a business combination with a target that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

