First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,679 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 29th total of 40,869 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 144,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

