William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $240.19 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,640 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $240,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,780,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,410,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,010,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,501,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa purchased 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $325.08 per share, with a total value of $198,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,064.84. The trade was a 118.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,136,525. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.54.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $354.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.48 and its 200 day moving average is $467.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.71 and a 12-month high of $626.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

