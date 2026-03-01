William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Brink’s worth $206,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 715.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 68.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 42.9% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.16% and a net margin of 3.80%.Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Key Brink’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brink’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Results Release

Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Acquisition Release

The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Valuation Piece

Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. M&A Investigation (PR Newswire) Halper Sadeh Inquiry

Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. GAAP vs. Adjusted Note

Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic rationale, the market reaction to the large cash-and-stock deal (and potential near‑term dilution or higher leverage) has pressured the stock; coverage showing significant intraday selling reflects deal- and legal‑risk concerns. Market Reaction

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

