William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 628,409 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $314,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 436,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $974,515,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

