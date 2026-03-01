William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Everest Group worth $228,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in Everest Group by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1,863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,425,000 after buying an additional 91,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 157.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $360.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.

EG opened at $335.29 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $370.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($18.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

