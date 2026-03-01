Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for 1.4% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 15,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 8.7%

UAL stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.32.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

