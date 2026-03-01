William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,023,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,252,721 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $196,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 49,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 119,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 193,563 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.3%

CMG opened at $37.18 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.