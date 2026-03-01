Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $61,227.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 133,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,276,081.91. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,369. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.9%

WDC stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.19. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $309.90. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

