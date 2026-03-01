Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,219,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $349.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $313.07 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

