Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,773 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

