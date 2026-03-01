Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – March 1st

Frontline, Viking, Almonty Industries, Scorpio Tankers, Star Bulk Carriers, Golar LNG, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Shipping stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or provide services to merchant vessels and maritime transport — including container carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, and related logistics or shipbuilding firms. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and volatile, with returns driven by global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fleet supply (orderbooks), fuel costs, and geopolitical or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.
Frontline (FRO)
Viking (VIK)
Almonty Industries (ALM)
Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.
Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
Golar LNG (GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
