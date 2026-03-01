Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $28.80 Million Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intapp were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,081,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 90,094.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 533,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 533,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,699,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,368,000 after acquiring an additional 188,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Intapp announced a partnership with Anthropic to launch expert AI agents aimed at regulated industries — a strategic tie-up that could accelerate product adoption among compliance-heavy customers and expand AI-driven services revenue. Intapp (INTA), Anthropic Partner to Launch Expert AI Agents for Regulated Industries
- Positive Sentiment: Intapp launched a multi-industry agentic AI platform — product news that supports management’s AI-driven growth narrative and could increase upsell opportunities across legal, banking and other professional services customers. Cloud Software Provider Intapp Launches Multi-Industry Agentic AI Platform
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade sparked a notable intraday rally recently (reported ~10.3% move), showing investor sensitivity to buy-side sentiment and demonstrating upside if sell-side views improve. Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor/analyst day materials (slide deck) were published — useful for modeling revenue mix, AI monetization timing and margins but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced Partner Forum 2026 award winners — good for partner relations and channel visibility but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. Intapp announces Partner Forum 2026 Award winners
- Neutral Sentiment: A Benzinga roundup summarizes nine analyst ratings — helpful overview of consensus but reflects mixed views and varying price targets. Intapp Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target to $25 and moved to a neutral rating — the downgrade reduces near-term upside implied by sell-side targets and can pressure sentiment. Piper Sandler PT lowered
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel reduced its price target from $40 to $35 (but kept a Buy rating) — another downward revision to analyst valuation that tempers optimism even though the firm remains constructive. Intapp, Inc. (INTA) PT Lowered to $35 at Stifel
In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,189,996.64. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INTA opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.
Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.
