Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $28.80 Million Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intapp were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,081,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 90,094.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 533,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 533,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,699,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,368,000 after acquiring an additional 188,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,189,996.64. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

